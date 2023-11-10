Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wilson got in a week of limited practices, putting him on track to suit up Sunday after the rookie wideout was unable to play last week against the Browns. With Kyler Murray (knee) back under center for his season debut, the fantasy floors and ceilings of Arizona's skill players get a boost.
