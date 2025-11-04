Wilson hauled in three of four targets for 61 yards during Monday's 27-17 win at Dallas.

Fueled by a 50-yard catch and run at the start of the third quarter, Wilson set a new season high in receiving yards Monday, leaving him second among Cardinals in the category for Week 9. He's had all three of his top results in yards during Jacoby Brissett's three-game stint as the starting quarterback in place of Kyler Murray, and coach Jonathan Gannon has reiterated multiple times that Murray will resume directing Arizona's offense once he's recovered from his mid-foot sprain. If that comes to pass Sunday in Seattle, Wilson's short-term appeal may dwindle, as he compiled an 8-52-1 line on 18 targets with Murray under center from Weeks 1-5.