Wilson (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After a week in which he didn't practice before the Cardinals made him inactive this past Sunday in Cleveland, Wilson has consecutive capped sessions in his back pocket to kick off Week 10 prep. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Ultimately, if he's able to suit up this weekend, Wilson likely will be working with quarterback Kyler Murray, who is poised to make his return from last year's torn ACL.