Wilson (shoulder) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The same can be said for Marquise Brown (heel), leaving the statuses of Arizona's top two wide receivers in flux ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Rams. Friday's injury report could be telling for both players' chances to suit up this weekend, but with Zach Pascal (hamstring) also limited Wednesday and Thursday, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia are the team's healthy WRs on the active roster.