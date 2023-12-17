Wilson (neck) is listed as active Sunday against the 49ers.

Wilson didn't play Weeks 11-13 due to a shoulder injury, which was reclassified as a neck issue following the Cardinals' Week 14 bye. He managed a trio of limited practices during Week 15 prep and went into the weekend as questionable to suit up. Fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown's (heel) status also was up in the air for Sunday's game, but both players will be available to Arizona's offense. Wilson will have a chance to produce against a San Francisco defense that has yielded the sixth-highest catch rate (67.3 percent) to wideouts on the campaign.