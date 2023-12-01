Wilson (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Steelers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon ruled Wilson out before practice Friday, likely giving Greg Dortch at least one more week in a top-three role at wide receiver. The rookie will enter a Week 14 bye having missed three consecutive games and four of the past five, though the fact he hasn't been placed on injured reserve suggests there's some chance he'll be ready for Week 15 against the 49ers.