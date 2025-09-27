Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Season-high six targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson hauled in three of six targets for 15 yards during Thursday's 23-20 defeat to the Seahawks.
Wilson earned a season-high 97 percent snap share Week 4, but he again didn't get much going within the confines of the Cardinals offense. His target count did mark a season best, but he now boasts a measly 6-36-1 line on 14 targets through four games. Until QB Kyler Murray begins to look his way more often, Wilson appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to fantasy relevance.
