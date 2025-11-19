Wilson is positioned as the No. 1 wideout for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with Marvin Harrison (appendix) ruled out again, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Wilson enjoyed a career day with Harrison sidelined during the Cardinals' loss to the 49ers in Week 11, securing 15 of 18 targets for 185 yards with zero touchdowns. While it's unlikely Wilson manages to reprise similarly exuberant target volume from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who attempted a tremendous 57 passes against San Francisco, double-digit looks wouldn't be out of the question versus Jacksonville. Until such time as Harrison retakes the field, Wilson will continue to benefit from heavy enough involvement to warrant fantasy consideration, especially in PPR formats.