Wilson (shoulder) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wilson is set to go down as a non-participant on the Cardinals' fifth practice report in a row, and unless he can get back on the field in some capacity Friday, he'll most likely miss a third consecutive game this weekend in Pittsburgh. In addition to Wilson, quarterback Kyler Murray could be down a couple other key passing-game weapons, as wideout Marquise Brown (heel) and tight end Trey McBride (groin) were also spectators at practice Thursday for the second day in a row.
