Wilson (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday in Houston.

Prior to opening November with a shoulder injury, Wilson was enjoying a fruitful rookie campaign, tallying a cumulative 25-401-2 line on 33 targets in the first eight games of his career. Since then, he sat out Week 9 and played through the issue Week 10 against the Falcons on his way to three more catches for 34 yards. During Week 11 prep, he wasn't listed on Cardinals practice reports until Friday, when he was tagged with a questionable designation. On Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Wilson suffered a setback with his shoulder late in the week and wasn't in line to play, which has come to pass. With Zach Pascal (hamstring) also sidelined, Arizona's available wide receivers this weekend are Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia.