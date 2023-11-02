Wilson (shoulder) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Wilson will go down as a non-participant on the Cardinals' injury report for the second day in a row after he sustained the shoulder injury late in this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens. The Cardinals haven't confirmed that Wilson's injury is something significant, but the rookie wideout's status for this Sunday's game in Cleveland is nonetheless in question at the moment. Wilson will likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to have a legitimate chance at playing this weekend.