Wilson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Cleveland, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Despite failing to practice in any capacity this week, Wilson has a chance to play Sunday through his shoulder issue. Such a decision will be made about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, making it easier to pivot to another option if he doesn't suit up. If that comes to pass, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal and perhaps Greg Dortch (ankle) will be the Cardinals' primary options at wide receiver.