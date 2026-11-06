Wilson (rest/ribs) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson continues to don a yellow non-contact jersey on the practice field as he deals with two broken ribs, so his activity level comes as no surprise. Friday's injury report will determine if Wilson enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Seattle, but he's already demonstrated an ability to play through the issue, notching a 79 percent snap share, reeling in eight of 15 targets for 111 yards and one touchdown and recording a 17-yard carry in this past Sunday's win in Dallas.