Wilson (ribs) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

For a second day in a row, Wilson was donning a yellow non-contact jersey on the practice field, and he received the same limited listing as a result. He relayed to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com on Wednesday that he's tending to sore ribs, but there's been no indication that he's in danger of missing Sunday's game in Dallas. Friday's injury report will reveal if Wilson has a designation ahead of that matchup.