Wilson (rest/ribs) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After Wilson continued to wear a yellow non-contact jersey at Wednesday's session, his ensuing activity level mimics what transpired last week, when he initially donned the jersey. He relayed after this past Sunday's win at Dallas that he has two broken ribs, but the addition of rest on the injury report this week indicates he's preparing to continue to play through the issue. Friday's practice report will reveal if Wilson has a designation for Sunday's game in Seattle.