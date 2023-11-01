Wilson (undisclosed) worked off to the side at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wilson left late in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Baltimore, and whatever issue forced him out of the game also limited his practice participation Wednesday. The team should release a clarification on the nature of the rookie wide receiver's injury shortly.
