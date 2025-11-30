Wilson secured three of seven targets for 36 yards in the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Wilson had seen nearly a season's worth of work in the last two games with Marvin Harrison sitting out due to an appendectomy, with the former producing a 25-303-0 line on 33 targets. However, the third-year pro unsurprisingly saw a noteworthy reduction in opportunities with Harrison's return, although his target tally did tie for his highest of the season outside of the aforementioned pair of contests. Wilson will likely remain in a clear complementary role moving forward for as long as Harrison remains healthy, although he could have another solid target count in a Week 14 home showdown against the Rams