Wilson secured three of four targets for 62 yards in the Cardinals' 26-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

The fleet-footed wideout tied with Trey McBride for the team lead in yardage, although the latter got to the 62-yard mark via a meaningless catch on the game's last play. Wilson's performance was encouraging and represented a solid bounce-back effort after he'd been held to a career-low one reception and 18 yards by the Bengals in Week 5. Wilson now has over 50 receiving yards in four of the last five contests, giving him some momentum heading into a favorable Week 7 road matchup against the Seahawks.