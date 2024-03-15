Wilson is part of a thin WR room in Arizona after the team traded Rondale Moore and lost Marquise Brown in free agency, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

That said, the Cardinals own the fourth overall pick in a draft with three elite wide receiver prospects and might end up having their choice of the three. They also have time to pursue veterans, though journeyman Chris Moore has been the only free-agent addition so far. Wilson came in as a third-round pick last season and started 12 of his 13 games while posting excellent per-target efficiency numbers -- 65.5 percent catch rate, 14.9 YPR, 9.7 YPT -- but his low rate of targets per route (14.1 percent) leaves him as somewhat of a question mark. He's got opportunity and size (6-2, 213) working in his favor, while speed (4.58 40) and age (turned 24 in February) were dings on the prospect profile coming out of Stanford. If nothing else, Wilson seems to be in pretty good position to reprise his role as a starter who doesn't see that many targets.