Wilson was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a foot injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson made a brief exit from this past Sunday's loss in Indianapolis due to a finger injury but was able to finish out the contest en route to four catches (on five targets) for 44 yards. The reason for his practice limitations Wednesday thus is a new health concern, which will need to be watched as the week continues. Aside from Wilson, Arizona's receiving corps is banged up at the moment, as Marvin Harrison (concussion) also was limited Wednesday, while Zay Jones (knee) didn't take part at all.