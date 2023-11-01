Wilson worked off to the side at Wednesday's practice while he recovers from an undisclosed injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson exited late in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Baltimore and finished the day with four catches for 58 yards on six targets, but the Cardinals didn't provide an immediate explanation for his early departure. Arizona should clarify the matter with the release of their first Week 9 injury report later Wednesday.