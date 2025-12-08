Wilson corralled 11 of 16 targets for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Rams.

Wilson resumed the top wideout role for Arizona with Marvin Harrison (heel) back on the sidelines, and the results were the same as we saw in Weeks 11 and 12. The 25-year-old Wilson elevated his game for the third time in Harrison's absence, finishing with double-digit receptions in all three contests. Wilson completed the fantasy explosion with a pair of trips to the end zone, doubling the season total he entered Sunday's loss with. Harrison's Week 15 status is still uncertain, but one thing is, Wilson should be treated as a WR1 in fantasy if the former misses next Sunday's matchup against Houston.