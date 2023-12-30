Wilson will continue to play a regular role in the Cardinals offense in the final two games of the regular season, especially after Marquise Brown (heel) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Regarding Arizona's rookie class in general Thursday, coach Jonathan Gannon said, "Reps are gold right now for those guys, and they'll take the next step." Speaking of reps, Wilson hasn't lacked for them since the team's Week 14 bye, earning at least an 88 percent snap share the last two contests. Having said that, his lack of a rapport with Kyler Murray is evident, as Wilson has been contained to three catches (on 13 targets) for 34 yards in the three games in which they've both played. With Brown sidelined Weeks 17 and 18, Wilson will attempt to build some momentum going into the offseason while serving as one of the top WRs available to Murray along with Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch.