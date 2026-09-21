Wilson caught two of seven targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Seahawks.

Wilson and the rest of the Cardinals' offense never got going Sunday, but he still finished second on the team in targets behind tight end Trey McBride (10) in the contest. Wilson continues to be quarterback Jacoby Brissett's favorite option at wide receiver, garnering 14 targets over the first two games of the regular season. The 26-year-old will look to find paydirt for the first time in 2026 when Arizona travels to face the 49ers in Week 3.