Wilson caught two of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans.

Wilson's quiet start to the 2025 campaign continued Sunday, as the third-year wideout operated as the Cardinals' No. 2 receiver behind Marvin Harrison. Despite playing a solid 69 percent of Arizona's offensive snaps, Wilson was unable to get much going against the Titans. Through five weeks, the Stanford product has recorded just eight catches on 18 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown. Wilson remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Colts.