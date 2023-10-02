Wilson caught all seven of his targets for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 35-16 loss to San Francisco.

Wilson was already coming off of his best fantasy game of the season against Dallas in Week 3 (2-86-0), but he raised the bar once more with his first and second touchdowns of his young career. The rookie's seven targets still finished behind Marquise Brown and tight end Zach Ertz, who tied for the team lead with 10 targets in Sunday's loss. Wilson has an opportunity to usurp the struggling Rondale Moore (no receptions Sunday) as the No. 2 wideout for Arizona if he hasn't done so already. Wilson will look to continue his recent string of success in a home matchup against the Bengals next Sunday.