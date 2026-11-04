Wilson (ribs) wore a yellow non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Wilson also donned such a jersey last week, when he was listed as limited on all three of the Cardinals' injury reports due to a rib injury. He then missed a spell from the second and into the third quarters this past Sunday in Dallas, after which it was revealed he's tending to two broken ribs. Wilson still put up an 8-111-1 line on 15 targets in that contest, and assuming he's able to suit up Sunday at Seattle, he'll be one of new starting QB Gardner Minshew's top available pass catchers along with TE Trey McBride.