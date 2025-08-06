Wilson (concussion) is participating in practice Wednesday while wearing a yellow non-contact jersey, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Wilson is progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol, which he entered Friday after a collision with teammate Budda Baker. He'll need to gain full clearance before being eligible to appear in preseason action, making Wilson's status uncertain for Saturday's game against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, top wide receiver Marvin Harrison returned to practice Tuesday.