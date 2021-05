The Cardinals selected Menet in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 247th overall.

Menet (6-foot-4, 301 pounds) was a three-year starter and two-time captain at Penn State, where he showed a developed skill set and evidently set a good example for his teammates. Beyond the intangibles, though, Menet seems limited tools-wise, lacking all of size, reach and athleticism. His fundamentals will have to carry him.