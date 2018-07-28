Glennon will vie with rookie Josh Rosen to be the backup to starting quarterback Sam Bradford, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Glennon was swapped out for Mitchell Trubisky just four games into his tenure with the Bears and didn't see the field the rest of 2017. The Cardinals nonetheless came calling this offseason, but the presence of fellow free-agent pickup Bradford and 2018 first-rounder Rosen always hindered Glennon's chances of a No. 1 or even No. 2 gig. There's no telling how much job security Glennon has at the moment, but Bradford and Rosen almost assuredly have spots, meaning he may have to ball out in the preseason to lock down employment into the regular season.