Cardinals' Mike Glennon: Dealing with injured forearm
Glennon did not play in Friday's preseason win over the Saints due to a forearm injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
During Glennon's absence Friday, rookie Josh Rosen completed 10 of 16 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown as the latter saw a majority of the work at quarterback behind starter Sam Bradford. Upon his return from what appears to be a minor issue, Glennon will continue to battle with Rosen for the primary backup role, though Rosen took a major step forward in the team's second preseason game.
