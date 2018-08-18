Glennon did not play in Friday's preseason win over the Saints due to a forearm injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

During Glennon's absence Friday, rookie Josh Rosen completed 10 of 16 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown as the latter saw a majority of the work at quarterback behind starter Sam Bradford. Upon his return from what appears to be a minor issue, Glennon will continue to battle with Rosen for the primary backup role, though Rosen took a major step forward in the team's second preseason game.