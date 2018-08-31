Glennon is expected to stay with the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

With Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen (thumb) both carrying worrisome medical records, it isn't too surprising to see Arizona keep a third quarterback. The Cardinals signed Glennon to a two-year, $8 million contract during the offseason, ensuring they had a backup plan behind Bradford even if they came up empty in the draft. Things will have gone terribly wrong in the desert if Glennon actually steps on the field this season.

