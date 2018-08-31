Glennon completed eight of 10 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason finale against the Broncos.

Glennon wasn't particularly impressive, but he at least showed he still has what it takes to be a serviceable backup quarterback in this league. Unlikely to make the Cardinals' roster with Josh Rosen and Sam Bradford atop the depth chart, Glennon could be among the most attractive trade targets for team's in need of depth at the position, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.