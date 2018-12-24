Glennon replaced Josh Rosen with 5:22 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Rams and completed five of seven passes for 63 yards.

Glennon saw fourth-quarter action for the second straight week, following a 10-for-14, 111-yard, one-touchdown effort in Week 15 against the Falcons. The 29-year-old signal-caller hadn't seen action in any other game prior this season, but he's been relatively sharp in relief the last two contests. Given the Cardinals' lack of postseason aspirations, Glennon could well see action again at some point during a Week 17 battle versus the Seahawks.