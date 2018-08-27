Glennon (forearm) completed eight of 10 passes for 35 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's 27-3 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Glennon converted 80 percent of his passes, but it's overpowered by a brutal 3.5 yards per attempt. The 28-year-old will soak up a good amount of preseason action in Thursday's finale against the Broncos, but then he'll likely take a backseat to veteran Sam Bradford and rookie Josh Rosen once regular season commences.