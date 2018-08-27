Cardinals' Mike Glennon: Works into Sunday's exhibition game
Glennon (forearm) completed eight of 10 passes for 35 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's 27-3 preseason win over the Cowboys.
Glennon converted 80 percent of his passes, but it's overpowered by a brutal 3.5 yards per attempt. The 28-year-old will soak up a good amount of preseason action in Thursday's finale against the Broncos, but then he'll likely take a backseat to veteran Sam Bradford and rookie Josh Rosen once regular season commences.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...