Cardinals' Mike Iupati: Active Week 1
Iupati (triceps) is active for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Lions, Cardinals' media relations director Mark Dalton reports.
Iupati was questionable entering Sunday's season opener after being limited at practice during the week. The veteran will start, which is great news for Carson Palmer and David Johnson.
