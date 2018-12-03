Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Iupati (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Iupati suffered a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Packers, the severity of which will sideline him for the rest of the 2018 season. The starting lineman's injury is a notable blow to the Cardinal's offense, which will also lose rookie wideout Christian Kirk (foot) to injured reserve. Colby Gossett is expected to start at left guard in Iupati's absence.