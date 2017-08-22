Play

Iupati is dealing with a tricep injury and could miss a few days of practice, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

It's not sure exactly where he suffered the injury, but Iupati seems to nonetheless be dealing with some temporary pain. Iupati seems to be in no position to lose his starting spot along the offensive line.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories