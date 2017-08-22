Cardinals' Mike Iupati: Dealing with tricep injury
Iupati is dealing with a tricep injury and could miss a few days of practice, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
It's not sure exactly where he suffered the injury, but Iupati seems to nonetheless be dealing with some temporary pain. Iupati seems to be in no position to lose his starting spot along the offensive line.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...