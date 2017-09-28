Although Iupati (tricps) was limited at Wednesday's practice, he indicated there is a "100 percent chance he starts" in the contest, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Iupati's optimism is certainly encouraging, but until he logs a full practice his status is still in question. Alex Boone would be in line to notch another start at left guard should the 30-year-old ultimately not be able to go.