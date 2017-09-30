The Cardinals placed Iupati (tricps) on injured reserve Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

This move comes as no surprise, as coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Iupati would need to undergo surgery on his elbow to repair a bone spur. It was quite the turn of events, as the guard indicated a few days earlier that there was "100 percent chance" he would start this week. The injury is expected to keep him sidelined roughly eight weeks, which is around the time he will be eligible to returner from the IR-R.