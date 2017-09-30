Cardinals' Mike Iupati: Likely to undergo surgery
Iupati (triceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Niners by head coach Bruce Arians, as he is expected to undergo surgery on his elbow to repair a bone spur, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Iupati has been sidelined since going down in the Cardinals season opening loss at the hands of the Lions. The veteran guard indicated Monday there was a "100 percent chance" he would start this week, but that was clearly overly optimistic. He will presumably land on the injured reserve eligible to return list, and be sidelined eight weeks.
