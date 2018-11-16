Iupati (back) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Iupati was able log two consecutive limited practices after having been sidelined to begin the week, and could be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders. The veteran left guard sat out Arizona's loss to the Chiefs in Week 10, and still appears to be hindered by his back injury. If Iupati is unable to go, Jeremy Vujnovich will slot into the starting lineup.