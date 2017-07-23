Iupati reported to training camp weighing 327 pounds, the lightest of his career, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

You know it's training camp time when stories about players' weight start popping up in the press. Iupati reached the Pro Bowl in 2015, but struggled in 2016 when he reported to camp nearly 20 pounds heavier. The 29-year-old Iupati as well as head coach Bruce Arians feel the weight loss should improve the guard's stamina.