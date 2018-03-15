The Cardinals and Iupati (triceps) agreed to restructure his contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Iupati landed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Cards during the 2015 offseason, but his health has been an issue in each of the last three seasons. After missing four games combined in those first two campaigns, he injured his triceps Week 1 of last season and didn't log another snap once he opted to undergo surgery to repair a bone spur. Due the lack of reps, general manager Steve Keim likely was reticent to devote $8 million to Iupati in 2018, so the two sides agreed to reduce that number to $5 million in order to suit up as the starting left guard.