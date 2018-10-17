Cardinals' Mike Iupati: Ruled out Thursday
Iupati (back) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Iupati exited Sunday's loss to the Vikings due to a back injury, and was unable to recover during Arizona's short week. Expect Jeremy Vujnovich to continue to draw the start at left guard as long as Iupati remains sidelined. With right guard Justin Bugh (hand) considered questionable, the Cardinals' O-line could conceivably be without its two starting guards during Thursday Night Football.
