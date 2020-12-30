Nugent made both of his field-goal attempts but did not try an extra point in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers.

Nugent converted from 27 and 43 yards on his field goals, keeping his perfect record in three games for the Cardinals. With Zane Gonzalez (back) sidelined, the veteran will continue to assume Arizona's kicking duties in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Rams.