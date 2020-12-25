Nugent was promoted to the Cardinals' active roster from the practice squad Friday, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 38-year-old will be a gameday elevation for Arizona again Saturday to handle kicking duties with Zane Gonzalez (back) on injured reserve. Nugent is 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-6 on PATs in his two games with the Cardinals, so he figures to retain the kicking job down the stretch with another solid performance this weekend.