Cardinals' Moubarak Djeri: Joining the Cardinals

Djeri signed a contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Djeri comes to Arizona from the German Football League, where he registered 40 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles for the Cologne Crocodiles in 2017. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster, with his ability to adapt to the speed of the NFL serving as one of his biggest challenges.