Hairston (undisclosed) has signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Hairston got placed on the practice squad injury list on Dec. 28 with an undisclosed injury, but his reserve/future contract signing indicates the issue is not serious. He will now set his sights on making an impression with the club during the 2023 offseason.
