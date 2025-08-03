default-cbs-image
Arizona signed McCollum on Saturday.

McCollum signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May but was waived in early June. He'll now get a look from the Cardinals after the team placed Quez Watkins (undisclosed) on injured reserve. McCollum is a long shot to make Arizona's final roster, but he'll have a chance to make his case for a spot on the team or the practice squad throughout the remainder of training camp.

